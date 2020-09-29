Hathras rape case: Victim succumbs to injuries

Not looking to form govt: Maharashtra BJP chief 2020-09-29 Speaking on the rumors that Shiv Sena will form the government with BJP in Maharashtra after Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut and former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis met, state BJP chief Chandrakant Patil on September 29 said there is no proposal to form govt with Shiv Sena, NCP or Congress. He said, “As party's state chief, I would like to clarify that there is no proposal to form a government with Shiv Sena, NCP, or Congress. We are playing the role of an active Opposition. We can't form a government with the three but those three can't stay together.” “Be it Farm Bills or any other matter, they (Congress, Shiv Sena, NCP) will fight with each other and break up. Then what will happen next? Midterm election. It is my analysis, it is not necessary that this will happen,” he added.