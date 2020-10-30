Health Minister launches scheme for women scientists

About:
Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan, who also heads Ministry of Science and Technology, has launched a Department of Science and Technology (DST) scheme, titled “SERB-POWER (Science and Engineering Research Board - Promoting Opportunities for Women in Exploratory Research)” on October 29. It is designed to support women scientists.
Promoting Opportunities for Women in Exploratory Research (POWER) is a scheme to mitigate gender disparity in science and engineering research funding in various programs. While speaking on the event, Harsh Vardhan said, “Internationally around 30% women are involved in science but in India it is 18.6 %,” said Harsh Vardhan.