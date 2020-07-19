Heavy rain lashes in parts of Delhi, NCR

updates

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jul 19 2020, 12:27 ist
  • updated: Jul 19 2020, 12:27 ist
About: 

The parts of national capital received rainfall which brought respite from heat. Udyog Bhawan and Rail Bhawan area received the shower. The current temperature of Delhi is 29° C.

