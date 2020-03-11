Hiding travel history will be deemed crime: Kerala Min

Talking about the deadly outbreak of coronavirus, Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja informed that those who are not revealing their travel history of coming from affected areas will be considered a crime. “According to Public Health Act, people who are supporting or hiding anything that leads to spreading of the disease is a crime. Those who are not revealing their travel history of coming back from affected areas and countries will be considered a crime,” said KK Shailaja. She further added, “If they become positive, they will spread the disease. So we are asking them to reveal their identity and contact the health department. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has announced that hiding travel history is a crime and proper action will be taken.”