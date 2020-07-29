High normal blood platelet count could indicate cancer?

Tribal woman shows way to be financially independent 2020-07-28 Despite being a school dropout, a tribal woman from Mayurbhanj district of Odisha has proved her entrepreneurial spirit, taking along more than 150 women with her to create livelihoods. Usha Rani, who moved to Gujaldihi after her marriage, wanted to achieve financial independence. After failing at many business ideas she tried to conceive, Usha, with the help of District Industrial Corporation (DIC), started producing handicraft items from Sabai Grass. Despite initial hurdles even in this business, Usha has turned her business into a profitable venture.