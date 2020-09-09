Himachal Pradesh CM condemns Maharashtra govt

Jaishankar meets Tajik, Kyrgyz Republic counterparts 2020-09-09 External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar held talks with Kyrgyz Republic and Tajik counterpart on the sidelines Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit. “A fruitful meeting with FM Chingiz Aidarbekov of Kyrgyz Republic on SCO sidelines. Thanked him for the support in facilitating return of Indian nationals. Discussed issues of bilateral and regional interest. Agreed to further enhance our Strategic Partnership in all spheres,” tweeted Jaishankar. “A warm meeting with Tajik FM Sirojiddin Muhriddin. Pleased with our growing bilateral and regional cooperation. Highly value this strategic partnership,” Jaishankar tweeted SCO summit is taking place in Russia’s Moscow.