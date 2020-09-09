Himachal Pradesh CM condemns Maharashtra govt

About:
The Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh condemned Maharashtra government’s action against bollywood actress and state’s native Kangana Ranaut.
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday started the demolition of structural violations carried out at actor Kangana Ranaut's office in suburban's Bandra's Pali Hill.
“This is unfortunate and act of revenge, I condemned the action, Kangana Ranaut has just spoken her mind,” said Jai Ram Thakur. The Chief Minister also hit back at Shiv Sena.