Black day in history of Indian judiciary: Owaisi 2020-09-30 All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi expressed disappointment on Babri demolition case verdict by special CBI court. “Today is a black day in the history of Indian judiciary,” said Owaisi. “Now, the court says there was no conspiracy. Please enlighten me, how many days of months of preparations are required to disqualify an action from being spontaneous?,” he added. CBI court on Wednesday acquitted all the accused in Babri masjid demolition case.