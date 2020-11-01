Hizbul chief commander Dr Saifullah killed in encounter

Security forces have killed Dr Saifullah, who was number one commander of Hizbul Mujahideen, in the encounter in Srinagar, informed Jammu and Kashmir’s Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh in a press conference on Nov. 1.

He said, “Dr Saifullah who was number one commander of Hizbul Mujahideen has been killed in the encounter. It was a very successful operation. Dr Saifullah (slain Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist) was active since October 2014. He was associated with Burhan Wani for long time.”