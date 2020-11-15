'Human rights violation issue should be raised'

DH News Service
DH News Service,
  • Nov 15 2020, 19:12 ist
  • updated: Nov 15 2020, 19:12 ist
Kashmir Border Security Force (BSF) Inspector General Rajesh Mishra reacted on multiple ceasefire violations by Pakistan. He said that lot of harm was inflicted on civilians including damage to their properties and issue of human rights violation should be raised. 

