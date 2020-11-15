'Human rights violation issue should be raised'

'Mandate against Nitish, Bihar will find alternative' 2020-11-15 Senior Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) spokesperson and leader Manoj Jha on Sunday said that people's mandate is against Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Bihar will find its alternative which will be spontaneous. Jha said, "How can someone become Chief Minister after getting 40 seats? People's mandate is against him, he (Nitish Kumar) is decimated and should decide on it. Bihar will find its alternative, which will be spontaneous. It might take a week, ten days, or a month but it will happen."