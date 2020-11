Ahead of Hyderabad elections, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda addressed a rally on November 27.

Nadda said, “Before my arrival, it was said that a party president is coming for 'gully ka chunav'. It is disrespect to the electorate of Hyderabad. 74 lakh voters, 5 Lok Sabha seat and 24 Assembly constituencies and over 1 crore population - is it a gully to you?”

GHMC elections are scheduled to be held on December 1 and counting of votes will take place on December 4.