Hyderabad Police rescue abducted toddler within 20 hrs

No reimposition of lockdown in Delhi: Satyendar Jain 2020-11-16 Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on November 16 confirmed that there will be no reimposition of lockdown in the national capital. “Delhi reported 3,235 cases of coronavirus, 7,606 are recovered and 95 deaths have been reported yesterday. There will be no reimposition of lockdown in Delhi. I don't think it will be an effective step now, wearing of masks by everyone will be more beneficial,” said Satyendar Jain.