I carry coconut, not champagne: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan reacted over Kamal Nath’s statement where he mocked Chouhan for carrying coconut. CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that he carries a coconut not a champagne bottle. Chouhan said, “We are undertaking development works, when they don't have anything to say they are commenting on me carrying coconut. Coconut is a symbol of purity and service. I carry coconut and not a champagne bottle.”

Kamal Nath had earlier said, "It seems like Shivraj Singh Ji carries a coconut in his pocket. Wherever he gets a chance, he will break it. During the elections, he carries coconuts in both his pockets."