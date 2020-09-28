I didn’t gain anything from my resignation: Badal

Harsh Vardhan release 100-yr timeline of ICMR 2020-09-29 Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan on September 28 released 100-year timeline of history of Indian Council of Medical Research within its premises. Dr. Vardhan called it a historic day for ICMR. Health Minister said, “Today's a historic day for ICMR. It's an honour for me to release 100-year timeline of history of ICMR within its premises today. The contribution of scientists associated with it is commemorated and serves as an inspiration to upcoming scientists.” He further informed that an online portal for COVID-19 was launched today. “An online portal about the COVID-19 vaccine is also launched. Everyone will be able to go online to that portal and look-up all contemporary research-development and clinical trials related information about such vaccinations,” he added.