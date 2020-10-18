I stayed positive, confident: Dhawan on his century

Fleming credits Dhawan’s batting for DC's 5 wicket win 2020-10-18 Delhi Capitals defeated Chennai Super Kings by five wickets at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on October 17. Chennai Super Kings’ head coach Stephen Fleming said that if we would have got Dhawan earlier, it could have created pressure on Capitals. Dhawan played a not-out knock of 101 runs of 58 balls. Fleming said, “We gave Shikhar Dhawan a few lives and he was playing very aggressively, we could have got him early and would have put a little more pressure and the game would have turned out to be different.” When questioned about the score put up by CSK, head coach expressed satisfaction on the target set by the team. “We felt pretty good. The back half was very promising. It took some good hitting to reach up to 180.”