Covid-19: Positive cases set to cross 5.5 lakh mark 2020-06-29 Covid-19 cases continue to speed up in the country. In the last 24 hours 19,459 people tested positive for novel coronavirus and 380 people lost the battle in the fight against the virus. Positive cases in India stand at 5,48,318, of which 2,10,120 are active along with 16,475 deaths. So far, 3,21,723 people have been cured/discharged/migrated in the country.