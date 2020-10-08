IAF undergoing transformational change: Chief Bhadauria

India is celebrating 88th anniversary of the Indian Air Force (IAF) on October 08. Celebrations began at Hindon airbase in UP’s Ghaziabad.

IAF Chief Air Chief Marshal Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria inspected the 88th parade at airbase. Speakin on the occasion, he said: “As we enter the 89th year, the IAF is undergoing a transformational change. We are entering an era which will redefine where we employ aerospace power and conduct integrated multi-domain operations.”

“This year has indeed been an unprecedented one. As Covid-19 spread across the globe, our nation's response was firm. The tenacity and resolve of our air warriors ensured that IAF continued to retain its capability to undertake full-scale operations throughout this period,” Air Chief Marshal added. IAF was established on October 8, 1932, under colonial rule. It was given the prefix ‘Royal’ by King George VI for its contribution during the Second World War. The prefix was later dropped in 1950 when India became a republic.