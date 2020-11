UP cities witness smoggy morning post Diwali 2020-11-15 Even after the ban, residents of Kanpur and Moradabad burst firecrackers. The air quality of the city took a toll. Waste of firecrackers was seen on the roads of the cities. Air Quality Index indicates ‘severe’ air quality in Kanpur and ‘very poor’ in Moradabad. The UP government banned the use and sale of all types of firecrackers in several districts.