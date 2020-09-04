'India extended aid beyond immediate neighbourhood'

Foreign Secretary Harsh V Shringla attended Indian Council for World Affairs webinar on September 04. In the webinar, Foreign Secretary Harsh V Shringla claimed that India has been a constructive actor in shaping up of a people-centric international order.

He said, “India has been a constructive actor in shaping up of a people-centric international order. We have undertaken humanitarian assistance and disaster-relief ops well beyond our immediate neighbourhood.”

“We have catalysed the emergence of international organisations with constructive forward-looking agenda. Our effort to shape global thinking and project our perspective has continued throughout the Covid-19 pandemic,” he added.