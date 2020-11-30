India gets its first-ever moss garden in Nainital

Here is some good news for nature lovers and adventure seekers - India got its first-ever moss garden.

It has been developed at Khurpatal in Nainital district. The garden is built in an area of about half a hectare and is home to about 28 species of moss and three species of liverworts. The moss garden opened to the general public on November 20. But due to the growing number of cases of coronavirus, it is closed now and will open again once the pandemic ends.

Nainital’s Forest Officer, Nitin Pant said, “We have conserved locally-available moss here. The moss garden was opened to the general public on November 20. But due to the growing number of cases of coronavirus, it is closed now and will open again once the pandemic ends. This is built in around half a hectare and along with that, we have a 1200 m-long trail here as well. Here are also ruins of Captain Lui Kala Saheb's bungalow, where we have demonstrated the mosses.”

The main aim behind developing the garden was to conserve the various species of moss and to make people aware of its importance in the environment.