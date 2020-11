While attending Afghanistan 2020 Conference via video conferencing, External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar on November 24 said, “India has invested heavily in Afghanistan. No part of Afghanistan is untouched by our 400 plus projects spread across all 34 provinces.”

“India called for an immediate and comprehensive ceasefire to stop violence in the country and reiterated that the peace process must be Afghan-led, Afghan-owned and Afghan-controlled,” he added.