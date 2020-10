‘Tricolour etched in our hearts’: Kashmiri man to Mufti 2020-10-25 A Kashmir man, Javed Qureshi, strongly criticized J&K PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti for her controversial remark on the tricolour. “Hindustan lies in our hearts, nobody can remove it. If you say something against it, I will make sure you are sent to Pakistan,” said Javed Qureshi. Mehbooba Mufti had said “I will raise national flag only when J&K flag is brought back”.