India records spike of 72,049 Covid-19 cases

'Rail Roko' protesters to extend agitation in Amritsar 2020-10-07 On October 7, 'Rail Roko' agitation entered 14th day in Amritsar at Devi Dass Pura village. They are demonstrating against new farm sector reforms. New agriculture bills received President’s assent on September 27. State Secretary of Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee, Sarvan Singh Pandher hinted at extension of the protest and said, “We will announce today regarding extension of the protest. The possibilities are that we’ll extend it after studying everything in the meeting.” Earlier, Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee had announced to protest till October 8.