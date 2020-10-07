India records spike of 72,049 Covid-19 cases

About:
As per the data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India on October 7 reported a single-day spike of 72,049 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours. 986 deaths in the same period, pushed the Covid-19 toll in the country to 1,04,555. India’s confirmed cases of coronavirus stand at 67,57,132 which include 9,07,883 active infections. More than 57 lakh people have recovered from the virus. According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 11,99,857 samples were tested on October 6. Cumulative samples tested for Covid-19 till October 6 are 8,22,71,654.