Tejashwi promises 10 lakh jobs if RJD comes to power 2020-10-14 Former Bihar deputy chief minister and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on October 14 will file nomination from Raghopur for upcoming state elections. “If we form the govt, the first thing we'll do at the first cabinet meet is to sanction jobs for 10 lakh youth. These will be government jobs and permanent in nature,” said Tejashwi Yadav.