India’s Covid-19 recoveries surpass 61 lakh

Mother of Delhi who was boy beaten to death speaks 2020-10-11 The traumatised mother of the boy, who was beaten to death in Delhi's Adarsh Nagar area over relationship with girl, demanded zero-tolerance against the accused. She said, "I want each person involved in the incident will be strictly punished, if there was something wrong they (girl's relatives) should have talked about it to us." The 18-year-old student was allegedly beaten to death by a girl's family members, the police official said on October 10. The incident took place on October 7. The victim was admitted to Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial (BJRM) hospital in unconscious condition. Later, he succumbed to his injuries during treatment. Five people have been taken into police custody in the case, including three minors.