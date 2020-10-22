India’s Covid-19 tally crosses 77-lakh mark

Bihar polls: Sitharaman releases BJP’s manifesto 2020-10-22 Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman released BJP’s manifesto for Bihar Assembly elections in Patna on October 22. BJP came up with ‘11 sankalp’ in their party’s manifesto. Addressing the media persons, Finance Minister Sitharaman said, “Bihar is one state where all citizens are politically sensitive and well informed. They know and understand the promises a party makes. If anyone raises questions on our manifesto, we can answer them with confidence as we fulfil what we promised.” Bihar will go for three-phased elections beginning from October 28 and the result will be declared on November 10.