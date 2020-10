J P Nadda chairs meeting with Bihar BJP leaders 2020-10-04 BJP National President JP Nadda chaired meeting on October 04 with Bihar BJP leaders ahead of elections in the state. The meeting took place at Nadda’s residence. Bihar Deputy CM Sushil Modi, MoS MHA Nityanand Rai and BJP's incharge for Bihar Bhupender Yadav came for the meeting. Bihar elections will take place in three phases on October 28 and November 3, 7.