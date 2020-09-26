India-Sri Lanka Summit: PM announces $15 million grant

About:
Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced grant assistance of 15 million US dollars for promotion of Buddhist ties between India- Sri Lanka, said Amit Narang, Joint Secretary for Indian Ocean Region Division of the Ministry of External Affairs after the virtual bilateral Summit with PM Modi and Sri Lankan counterpart. “During India-Sri Lanka Virtual Bilateral Summit today, our PM announced grant assistance of 15 million US dollars for promotion of Buddhist ties between the two countries,” said Narang.