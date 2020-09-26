India-Sri Lanka Summit: PM announces $15 million grant

Modi holds virtual bilateral Summit with Sri Lankan PM 2020-09-26 Prime Minister Narendra Modi held virtual bilateral Summit with his Sri Lankan counterpart Mahinda Rajapaksa on September 26. He also congratulated him for being elected as Prime Minister of Sri Lanka. During the virtual Summit, Prime Minister said, “The relations between India and Sri Lanka are thousands of years old. According to my government's neighbourhood first policy and SAGAR doctrine, we give special priority to relations between the two countries.” Prime Minister Modi will address the United Nations General Assembly at 6:30 pm.