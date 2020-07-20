Indian-American community stage protest against China

updates

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jul 20 2020, 10:49 ist
  • updated: Jul 20 2020, 10:49 ist
About: 

The members of the Indian-American community staged protest outside the Chinese Embassy in Washington DC against China and the Communist Party of China. They also raised 'anti-Chinese' slogans during the protest. 
 

