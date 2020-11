Indian Army Chief General MM Naravane on November 3 said that his upcoming visit to Nepal will go a long way in strengthening the bonds and friendships that the two armies cherish.

He will be on a three-day visit to Nepal from November 4.

“I am delighted to be visiting Nepal on the kind invitation and to meet my counterpart General Purna Chandra Thapa. I am sure that this visit will go a long way in strengthening the bonds and friendships that the two armies cherish,” said Naravane.