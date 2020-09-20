Indian Army organizes Shikara race on Srinagar’s Dal la

  Sep 20 2020
  updated: Sep 20 2020
Indian Army organized Shikara race in Srinagar on September 20. The race was organized in the world-famous Dal Lake to promote Srinagar’s tourism. Around 15 Shikaras participated in the race. Commanding Officer 20 RR, Colonel Praveen Kumar said, “This is our annual event, every year we organize Shikara race, and from past few years we have been organizing boat race for children too. But due to coronavirus, we could not do that this year. But as the situation is comparatively better now, in order to promote tourism Shikara union organized the Shikara race.”

