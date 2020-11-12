Indian economy witnessing recovery: FM Sitharaman

Addressing a joint press conference in the national capital on November 12, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman spoke about predictions on Indian economy’s trajectory in coming days.

FM said, “I would like to announce a few new measures in the series of stimulus announcements we have been doing. Quite a few indicators showing a distinct recovery in the economy.”

“RBI predicts a strong likelihood of the Indian economy returning to positive growth in Q3:2020-21, ahead by a quarter of the earlier forecast,” she added.