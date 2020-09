'Alliance doesn’t mean to agree with whatever BJP says' 2020-09-17 While speaking to ANI in the national capital on September 17, the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Balwinder Singh Bhunder spoke on agriculture bills which the party is opposing. He said, “We will protest against agriculture bills in both the houses of Parliament. We are an independent party and the alliance does not mean that we have to agree with whatever they (BJP) say.” “They have their own agenda, we have ours,” the SAD leader added.