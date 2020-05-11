Indian Railways to run limited passenger trains

Indian Railways will restart passenger train operations with special trains from New Delhi connecting Dibrugarh, Agartala, Howrah, Patna, Bilaspur, Ranchi, Bhubaneswar, Secunderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Thiruvananthapuram, Madgaon, Mumbai Central, Ahmedabad and Jammu Tawi from tomorrow. Barricading is done at the New Delhi railway station to ensure lockdown norms are followed. The booking for reservation in these special trains will start at 4 pm today and will be available only on the IRCTC website.

