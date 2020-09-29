Indian wedding industry struggles amid coronavirus

Sundar gives credit to Navdeep Saini for Super Over win 2020-09-29 Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) beat Mumbai Indians (MI) in Super Over in the 10th match of IPL-2020 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on September 28. While addressing the post-match press conference, the spinner of Royal Challengers Bangalore squad, Washington Sundar spoke about his performance. Sundar said, “To be able to bowl such an over with 2 sets batsmen and just giving 7 runs in super over was just amazing. Navdeep Saini has so much hunger in him and credit goes to him for that. He has been amazing in last few couple of years.”