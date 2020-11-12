India's Covid-19 recoveries surge past 80.66 lakh

Leh airport to expand fourfold amid rising tourism 2020-11-12 Situated in between the Himalayas at an altitude of over 10,000 feet, Kushok Bakula Rimpochee Airport in Leh connects Ladakh with the rest of the country. The Airports Authority of India is now scaling up the passenger handling capacity of the airport. A modern terminal building and an apron will be added to the current airport infrastructure at a cost of Rs 480 crores. To be equipped with world-class facilities, the new terminal of Leh airport is expected to be ready by the end of 2022. Leh airport has been handling flight operations efficiently amid the fight against Covid-19. The airport ensures that no infected passenger hops on the flight or goes unchecked in the city. Thermal screening is being conducted for all passengers. Those who do not produce RT-PCR negative Test done within 48 hrs of boarding have to go through a rapid antigen test at the airport. Airport authorities are ensuring proper sanitization of public areas and luggage. They also follow strict compliance to social distancing norms at the airport. Passengers are appreciative of the efforts being made by the airport authorities to keep Coronavirus at bay.