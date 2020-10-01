India's Covid-19 tally crosses 63-lakh mark

Rahul Gandhi arrested by police under IPC Section 188 2020-10-01 Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was roughed up by police on his way to Hathras at Yamuna Expressway, earlier today. He has been arrested by police under Section 188 IPC. Rahul Gandhi, who has been stopped at Yamuna Expressway on his way to Hathras, asked police, “I want to walk to Hathras alone. Please tell me under which section are you arresting me.” Police said, “We are arresting you under Section 188 IPC for violation of an order.”