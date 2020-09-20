Indore-Ahmedabad Highway toll plaza vandalised

updates

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  Sep 20 2020, 08:01 ist
  updated: Sep 20 2020, 08:29 ist
About: 

Unidentified miscreants vandalised a toll plaza on Indore-Ahmedabad Highway on the night of September 18. The mishap took place in Betma area in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore. A policeman said, "It seems it was done by farmers who were angry over the collection of toll tax." 

