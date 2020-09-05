Informed PM about Jharkhand's condition: Soren

About:
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren while addressing media on September 4 over his letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that he had informed the PM about the condition of the State. Hemant Soren said, “Resources are required for the progress of a State. The way all the states have given away all their powers and support for the betterment of the country, it is Central Government’s responsibility to take care of the state governments. The way things are growing, the state governments will face issues in the coming days.”