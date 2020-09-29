70-year-old INS Viraat, a Centaur-class aircraft carrier, is being dismantled at the world's largest shipping recycling industry, which is situated in Gujarat’s Alang. The region is famous for ship recycling because it's in 'Gulf of Cambay' and has the best water current. Minister of State for Shipping, Mansukh Mandaviya said, "Alang is famous for ship recycling because it's in 'Gulf of Cambay' & has the world's best water current. It is very convenient to recycle ships here because there is a beach in front of it. Every year 1,000 ships are scrapped across the world and around 40 per cent of the vessels come to Alang which makes it the largest ship recycling industry." De-commissioned by Indian Navy, INS Viraat was in service for 30 years.
INS Viraat’s dismantling process starts at Gujarat port
