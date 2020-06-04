Inspired by PM, fashion designer manufactures 'Gamchas'

updates

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  Jun 04 2020, 11:22 ist
  • updated: Jun 04 2020, 11:22 ist
About: 

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s announcement to use ‘Gamcha’ as masks to curb COVID-19, a fashion designer in Panchkula, Neetu Arora started to design and manufactured ‘Gamchas’ in the time of COVID- 19 outbreak.  With the help of the Haryana government, this initiative was started one and half month ago. While talking to ANI, Neetu said, "We have delivered these gamchas in Medical, educational and forest department of Haryana and further we are getting more orders. We had planned to open this because the workers needed some source of livelihood. Cost of these gamchas is around Rs. 225 and it is made purely with cotton clothes. Neetu Arora is also designing masks with the matching dress for women. 
 

