Instagram founders launch COVID-19 spread tracker

Covid-19 Daily Update - April 19 2020-04-20 Covid-19 Daily Update - April 19 Karnataka heaves a sigh of relief, cases are back to single digit. MHA tweaks guidelines for lockdown relaxation. And we take a look at how Germany and France varied in their response to the virus.The daily update with Akhil and Suraksha. FULL TEXT: This the daily Covid update from Deccan Herald. On the bulletin today: The central govt tweaks lockdown relaxation guidelines for e-commerce companies and flights Karnataka registers 6 new Covid-19 cases And We take a look at how Germany and France are responding to the pandemic. As we go into this recording...several states are trying to ease restrictions from tomorrow but we’re nowhere near the end of this pandemic... India has more than 16,000 recorded cases of Covid-19 in the country. More than 13,000 people are active carriers of the virus. 2,562 patients have recovered since they were first tested and... The country has registered 536 covid related deaths. The Indian Council of Medical Research has collected more than three lakh seventy thousand samples for testing from across the country so far. More than 35,000 samples were collected for testing yesterday. Sanitisation tunnels or spraying people with disinfectants has become quite popular with several state governments as a way to deal with Covid-19. However the health Ministry has strongly advised against this practice. In its advisory, the ministry says that there is no evidence that the practice is effective in even disinfecting clothing. On the other hand, it could lead to skin and eye irritation, and also lead to nausea and vomiting. ----- A look at the numbers from across the country now: Maharashtra plans to re-open some economic activity starting tomorrow after 6 weeks of lockdown, despite having the highest number of active cases of the novel coronavirus in India. Inter-district travel will not be permitted. Limited business activities will be allowed in orange and green zones. Mumbai will continue to be under total lockdown. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has said that more than 66,000 tests have been conducted in the state and re-opening some economic activity is crucial to avoid a financial crisis. --- Delhi registered 186 new cases yesterday... 8 more localities have been declared as containment zones, taking the total to 76. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has said that Delhi will not be easing the lockdown restrictions from tomorrow. --- In West Bengal, the state government has directed frontline medical workers to stay at the facilities provided for them at their work places, as a daily commute puts them at risk of contracting the virus. The state has 178 active cases. ---- Kerala has reported 7 cases today and will start easing restrictions in 10 districts in the coming days. Kasargod and other northern districts will continue to be under total lockdown. --- Karnataka continues to be in the 11th spot. Karnataka recorded 6 new cases today, a steep decline in the numbers from the past 2 days. However, it has also recorded 2 deaths today, taking the total tally to 16. With this there are 263 active cases in Karnataka. 111 people have been discharged so far. --- Patient 281 from Bengaluru Urban succumbed to the virus today. She was 65 years old and had been diagnosed with Severe Acute Respiratory Illness. Patient 390 from Dakshina Kannada was also diagnosed with SARI, she was 50 yeas old. ---- Among the new cases today, 2 have come in from Mysuru, both have a travel history to Delhi. 2 have been recorded from the Nanjangud cluster. Dakshina Kannada district has reported one case each from Uppinangady and Bantwala. --- In news from around the country... The central government has reversed a few of its key decisions regarding the relaxation of the lockdown. E-commerce companies will not be allowed to deliver non-essential items until May 3rd. The reversal came about as opposition parties as well as traders blamed the government for discriminating against local retailers. E-commerce companies can, however, continue to deliver essential goods. --- We reported last night that Air India has resumed booking on select flights for domestic as well as international travel. However, Civil Aviation Minister, Hardeep Singh Puri, tweeted late last night to say that the ministry had not yet taken a decision on resuming flight operations. Following this, Air India has stopped taking bookings from May 3 onwards until further government orders. ---- Following the relaxation of the lockdown in several states from tomorrow, the Ministry of Home Affairs has issued guidelines for the movement of migrant labourers to workplaces within states but has banned any inter-state travel. According to the guidelines, the state administration will have to first register the migrant labourers currently living in shelter camps. Next, they have to conduct a ‘skill mapping’ exercise. If the migrants wish to return to their place of work, they will be screened and only those who are asymptomatic will be moved to the location of work. Authorities must provide food and transport and ensure social distancing through the journey. The recent MHA guidelines opened up construction work in urban centres and rural areas, but specifies that only on-site people will be allowed to resume work. -------- Satark Nagrik Sangathan, has written to the Chief Information Commissioner regarding access to information related to relief measures announced by various governments. The Sangathan is a citizens group that works to promote transparency and accountability in the government. The group urges the Chief of the Central Information Commission to provide suo motu information disclosure about money received and disbursed under various relief funds, including the PM CARES Fund. They also ask that relevant information must be provided under Section 4 of the RTI Act in the local language and in the most accessible manner. -------- Before we move on to news from Karnataka, a quick look at how the world is dealing with the pandemic. In this segment, we will not provide the latest figures of those affected or the number of deaths, as we’re sure that you have easy access to this information. What we will try and do, is explore how two countries respond to the virus and the difference in their strategies. ---- As of today over 160,000 people have died of novel coronavirus, globally. Out of this 100,000 deaths are from Europe alone. While major European powers are struggling to manage the infection, Germany has been successful in reigning in the disease. To see how successful Germany’s response has been to the COVID-19, we need not go too far. We can compare it with its immediate neighbour, France. Both of them are pretty much similar economically and geographically. However, numbers say a different story. Even though the number of infected people stands roughly at 150,000 for both the countries, the death toll in Germany is 4000 while France has crossed 19,000 deaths. Almost four times higher. So, why is that? According to Vox, the difference is in how the respective governments respond when first cases were reported. France had the continent’s first confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus, but the French government failed for weeks to take decisive action to impose strict social distancing measures or promote large-scale testing. In fact, in March, after two months since the first case was reported in the country, President Emmanuel Macron was seen attending theatre performances and gathering up to 1000 people were still allowed. Germany, on the other hand, immediately began aggressively testing and tracking people with symptoms, when its first case was reported on January 27, just 2 days before France’s first case. Early testing helped the Germany’s public health officials get a better understanding of where the outbreaks were and how far the disease had spread before things got out of control. Germany followed the South Korea model. By now, Germany is conducting around 350,000 coronavirus tests a week, far more than any other European country. And in India, till date we have conducted 380,000 tests till date. Now, France and Germany are both in lockdown just like India. However, while France will continue to be under lockdown till May 11, Germany is planning to reopen part of its economy next week. Of course, there is a certain amount of luck involved here - Germany’s exceptional Pharma industry and the lower average age of infected has helped to keep the count low. There's a lesson for India here: while lockdown and social distancing is fundamental to check the spread of the virus, it is not enough without aggressive testing. ---- Moving on to news from Karnataka, Dakshina Kannada District in Charge Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary has said that 2000 rupees has been deposited in the bank account of each of the 6,122 construction workers, who are registered with the labour department in Dakshina Kannada district. The amount will be deposited in the accounts of other registered construction workers at the earliest. ------- Following the lockdown, the zoom app had become popular across the world to conduct meetings as well as online classes. However following reports that the app is vulnerable to attacks, the union government issued an advisory to all states, telling them that the app is not safe. In Karnataka, the state technical education department has directed all its colleges to discontinue using Zoom app while conducting online classes. The department has recommended the use of a free app developed by TCS or any other Apps recommended by All India Council for Technical Education to conduct online classes from now on. ---- And before we go...a conundrum in Kerala - are temple elephants pets or domestic animals? March and April is the peak season for the elephants, given the temple festivals. Most elephants were in transit when the lockdown was announced and they continue to be stuck in various locations. The Kerala government sanctioned 5 crores to these elephants to make sure they had enough food but in its order, refers to the elephants as domestic animals! Animal rights activists are up in arms, saying that these elephants at best can be called ‘captive animals’ and not pets. Kerala government has agreed to issue a clarification. ---- For the latest updates, log on to deccanherald.com.