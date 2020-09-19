IPL 2020: CSK departs for Abu Dhabi to play match

updates

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Sep 19 2020, 19:18 ist
  • updated: Sep 19 2020, 19:18 ist
About: 

Chennai Super Kings boarded buses for Sheikh Zayed stadium in Abu Dhabi on September 19 ahead of their opening match of Indian Premier League 2020. Captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni and team will play Mumbai Indians in the opening match of IPL 2020.

