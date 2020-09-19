IPL 2020: CSK departs for Abu Dhabi to play match

Have better options in Maharashtra: UP migrants 2020-09-19 Migrant labourers, who had left for their native places during coronavirus lockdown, are being brought back by their employers to project sites in cities.
“It’s been four months, I have returned home due to coronavirus lockdown,” said migrant labourer Dharmendra. “Don’t want to leave family, but don’t have another option, in Maharashtra we can earn better and save for our family,” Dharmendra added, who work in a steel company.
Subhash is also going back with Dharmendra along with their employer Shyam Kumar, who came all the way from Maharashtra to bring them back to work.
“We are facing shortage of labourers, came here to take them with us,” said Shyam Kumar.