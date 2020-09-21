IPL 2020 DC vs KXIP | Morale high after win: Axar Patel

WB wildlife activists wage war against illegal dumping 2020-09-21 A team of wildlife activists have taken up a task to stop illegal dumping in forest area of West Bengal. Activists are collecting plastic samples from elephants’ dung in Bamonpokhri forest area in Kurseong. “Illegal dumping takes place in Bamonpokhri forest area. Many elephants passing from here, consume waste due to which we have found plastic in their dung. We'll send these samples to Wildlife Trust of India so that this dumping stops,” said Avijan Saha, a wildlife activist.