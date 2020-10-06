IPL 2020: Rajasthan Royals set to face Mumbai Indians

updates

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  Oct 06 2020, 18:39 ist
  • updated: Oct 06 2020, 18:39 ist
About: 

Rajasthan Royals will face Mumbai Indians on October 6 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. RR team players left their hotel from the UAE city.  Rajasthan Royals, which lost its last two games, is on 5th place and MI is on 2nd in the IPL table after two consecutive wins in its previous outings.

