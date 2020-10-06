IPL 2020: Rajasthan Royals set to face Mumbai Indians

'Accepting Nitish’s leadership must to remain in NDA' 2020-10-06 Ahead of Bihar assembly polls, state BJP chief Sanjay Jaiswal on October 06 said that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is the leader of NDA in the state, and whoever accepts his leadership will be part of NDA 'gathbandhan'. He said, “Nitish Kumar is the leader of NDA in Bihar, all talks in Bihar 'gathbandhan' are being held under his leadership. BJP accepts his leadership in the state, whoever accepts Nitish Kumar leadership will be part of NDA 'gathbandhan'.” Earlier, LJP (Lok Janshakti Party) announced to go solo in the ensuing assembly elections in Bihar. The Bihar assembly polls will be held in three phases on October 28, November 3, and November 7, and the counting of votes will take place on November 10.