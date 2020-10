Rahul, Priyanka reach Hathras to meet victim’s family 2020-10-03 Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi reached the Bulgaddhi village in Hathras on evening of October 03 to meet the victim’s family. They were accompanied by KC Venugopal, Randeep Singh Surjewala, and Adhir Ranjan Choudhury. Section 144 has been imposed in Hathras village considering the law and order situation. A 19-year-old woman was allegedly gang-raped and later she died on September 29.