IPL: 'Worst performance of season,' admits Rohit Sharma

The Sunrisers Hyderabad beat the Mumbai Indians by 10 wickets in Match 56 of IPL 2020 at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Nov. 3. SRH is now in third position in the points table and has entered the play-offs. Speaking after the defeat against SRH in the game, skipper Rohit Sharma said, “We were not expecting a result like that and it was probably our worst performance of the season and we want to leave this performance right here. But we also wanted to try out a few things, knowing that we're qualified and in the top two.”

“We wanted to try a different combination, different batting order. It clearly didn't work out for us but it's a good learning for us also. Sometimes, you need to know your bench strength also because we still have some more games to play,” he said. “Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult are our wicket-taking bowlers, certainly we missed them today but it was also important for us to manage their workload as they have been playing consistently.”