Is it crime to be born poor: Narottam Mishra

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Oct 13 2020, 00:18 ist
  • updated: Oct 13 2020, 00:18 ist
Congress leader Dinesh Gurjar on October 11 during a rally made a controversial statement by comparing the financial background of Kamal Nath and MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. Dinesh Gurjar said, “Kamal Nath is India's no.2 industrialist. Unlike Shivraj, he is not from a starved household. Shivraj had 5 acres of land, now he has thousands of acres as he has been drinking farmers' blood.” Replying to this statement, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra said, “Kamal Nath ji was born with a golden spoon in his mouth and his party's legislator has said this. Is it a crime to be born poor? A CM from humble origins is what irks the Congress.”

