Ishan Kishan was tired to play super over: Jayawardane

  Sep 29 2020
  updated: Sep 29 2020
Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Mumbai Indians in Super Over in the 10th match of IPL-2020 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on September 28. While addressing the post match press conference, the head coach of Mumbai Indians, Mahela Jayawardane spoke about performance of Ishan Kishan.
Mahela said, “Ishan Kishan was pretty tired to play super over and we needed couple of fresh guys who can go and hit ball in that particular over.”

