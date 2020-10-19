It’s been controlled shots not reckless cricket: Jordan

IPL 2020: ‘We played good cricket,’ says Kieron Pollard 2020-10-19 The Mumbai Indians and Kings XI Punjab knock became the first in IPL history to be decided after two Super Overs. KXIP chased down 12 runs in the second Super Over after the first Super Over was a tie. Kieron Pollard and Nathan Coulter-Nile’s late quickfire knocks powered the team to 176/6. In the Second Super Over, MI batted first and scored 11 runs. But from KXIP Chris Gayle and Mayank Agarwal easily took away the match by the fourth ball. Kieron Pollard said that the team played a good game of cricket. Pollard said, “We can look at our errors and say that’s where we lost our game. But I think we have played a very good game of cricket. We batted well and got a 170 and bringing it down to the last over.” Over Rohit Sharma and Quinton De Kock batting in the first Super Over, Pollard said, “These guys are world-class cricketers and opening batsmen and can play but it didn’t work so. We will have a lot of articles and a lot of questions on what-ifs and what could have happened. But at the end of it you have to sometimes, make the right decision and back whatever happens at the end.”