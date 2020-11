Onion prices in Pune drop slightly, potato still costly 2020-11-01 Despite the central government's assurance of increasing the import of onion and potato, the surged prices of these vegetables on the ground have remained almost the same. The price of onion, which was Rs 100-120 per kg in Pune last week, came down slightly to Rs 80-100 per kg, even as potato remained the same at Rs 50-60 per kg.